It is with great sadness the family of Jean-Paul (Paul) Lepage, 92 years, announce his peaceful passing at St. Joe's with family by his side on August 17, 2019. Jean-Paul was born on November 18, 1926 in St-Simeon, Bonaventure, Quebec to Frederic Lepage and Alma Gauthier and was one of 10 siblings; Guy, Rene, Leonce, Joe, Norbert, Carmen, Itha, Lucienne and Gisele. He was the 17th Jean-Paul Lepage and was the last living sibling. Paul moved to Thunder Bay area for work at a young age as a logger where he established his family with Emily Charette. He later re-married Eva Romick and was by her side until her passing in 2010. Jean-Paul was a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humor and will be missed greatly by his family and friends. He is survived by his children Raymond Lepage (Cathi), Jerry Lepage (Evelyn), Michelle Horde (Nick) as well as Wayne Marier and Reil Marier (Jayne). He is also survived by numerous grand children; Nicole, Monique, Chris, Jennifer, Jean-Paul, Renee, Ryan, Angeline, Celine & Kevin and well as 9 beautiful great grand children. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings & wife Eva Lepage. As per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at his son's residence.
