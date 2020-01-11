|
|
November 3, 1972 ~
December 25, 2019
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce Jean's unexpected passing. Survived by his wife Safiya, children Zakariya and Amara. Father Ted and his wife Liz (nee Rolls), brother Roland-Marc (Jo-Ann). Stepmothers Geraldine White (Jim), Lili Landry, and Mother-in-law Sharifa Shaikh. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, in-laws and step families. Jean was predeceased by his Mother Eileen (Pat) Landry, Grandparents Gerry and Rita Landry, Uncle Ronald Landry and Father-in-law Abbas Shaikh. Burial has taken place on December 31, 2019 at the Thornton Cemetery, Oshawa, On. A Celebration of Life will take place in Thunder Bay at a later date.