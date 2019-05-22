|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the unexpected passing of Jean-Pierre Richard Houle, age 64 years, resident of Geraldton, Ontario on May 14, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1954 in St. Rose de Poularies, Quebec. He was raised and educated in Geraldton, Ontario. He enjoyed Karate, photography and golf. He is survived by his mother: Simone Houle, siblings: Micheline Assad (Neil), Gisele Gray (Mike), and Jacques Houle (Nancy), his children: Penny Lynn Jalbert, Ricky Lee Houle, and Adam Jay Houle, and two grand-daughters, numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. He is predeceased by his father: Armand Houle. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1:00pm, on July 13th, 2019 at St. Theresa's Parish Church, Geraldton. Interment will be held in Pinegrove Cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to: St. Jude Sick Children's Hospital - www.stjude.org would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com