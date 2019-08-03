|
|
Jean (Genowefa) Ruzansky, a resident of Hogarth, was called to live with God on July 31, 2019, at the age of 95. Jean began her journey in Iwkowa, Poland, on a farm as the oldest of 5 children. She was no stranger to hard work and she embraced her modest up-bringing by developing certain domestic skills so that she could enjoy the finer things in life. She was an excellent cook and baker, who really didn't need to follow a recipe. She learned to dress fashionably by altering and sewing her own clothes. She taught herself holistic remedies and grew her own herbs and spices. Jean loved to read and she yearned for knowledge, so as a young women she travelled to the city to work at a clothing factory and attend nursing school. Her self-discipline earned her a fine reputation and she was promoted to head surgical nurse. At the age of 35, Jean had the opportunity to immigrate to Canada where she married Mike Ruzansky and they settled in the East End of Thunder Bay. The transition to a new country and a new life was difficult. Jean had left her family and career behind and she had to learn to speak a new language. She soon settled into her new role as a wife and mother and created a loving home for their two daughters. Although Jean was a proud new Canadian, she always remained loyal to her roots. She would send money and parcels to the "old country" and she was active in the Polish community through her committee work with the Polish Congress, the Legion Branch 149 and as a member of the Polish Millenium Choir. When Jean lost Mike in 2004, she sought comfort in her exquisite vegetable and flower garden and in the company of her two beautiful granddaughters. She will be
forever in the hearts of her daughters, Viola (Lonnie Nichols), Anita and her grand-daughters, Alexa and Vanessa. She also leaves behind her brothers, Edek Urbanczyk and Staszek Mroz (Anna) and their families in Poland. Visitation will take place at St. Peter's church on Friday, August 9th at 9:30, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00. In celebration of Jean's faith, donations can be made to St. Peter's Church or St. Casimir's Church or a charity of your choosing.
Zawsze Z Bogiem.
Genowefa Ruzansky will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
