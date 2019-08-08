|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Jeanette Marie Canzi on August 4th, 2019 at TBRH after a brief illness. Jeanette lived most of her 77 years in the East End of Thunder Bay. During her working years she was employed at the Workers Co-op, Westmount Hospital and Bourke's Drug & Gift Store. Jeanette had a sharp wit and a quick comeback line, always with that little smirk and twinkle in her eye. Her biggest pet peeve was to never be without her makeup on and her hair done up. She did many cross-stitch pictures over the years and loved doing puzzles. She enjoyed cooking, watching TV, talking on the phone to her sister Anna and taking care of Tiny her beloved poodle. She loved music, one of her favorite singers in the early days was Connie Francis and it was Celine Dion she requested to hear as she slipped away from us. She is survived by her sisters Anna Jucha, Rita (Frank) Kushnier, Sheboygan WI, Jacqueline Tiboni, sister-in-laws Gloria and Carole Tiboni, numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her partner Lance Widnall, parents Amelia (Milani) & Henry Tiboni, brothers Albert, Bobby & Ernie Tiboni, sister Geraldine Lysak, sister-in-law Dorothy Tiboni, brother-in-laws Jan Jucha and Gary Lysak, nephew Terrance Tiboni, great nephew Grant Tiboni and niece-in-law Debbie Jucha. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Dominic Church, Redwood Avenue with Father Mike Mahoney officiating. A private internment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to the TBRH Foundation–Cardiac Care or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses of the ICU unit at TBRH.