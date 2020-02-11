|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Jeannine Beauregard (Lavoie). She was born on May 23, 1926 in Chapleau, Ontario and passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on February 7th, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital with family by her side.
She was a loving mother to her children Maurice, Robert (Kerry), Diane Blakie (Alex) and to daughter-in-law Maureen. She was an incredibly gentle and caring grandmother to grandchildren Dana (Maria), Shane (Charlene), Brent (Mira), Kevin (Tricia), Jeremy (Melissa), Andrea, Aron, Michelle (Aaron), Renee (Kyle), Carson, Taylor and to her great grandchildren, Chloe, Katarina, Lana, Noah, Raili, Natalie, Tylar, Ella, Levi, Charlotte, Olivia, Avery and Lucas.
Jeannine was predeceased by her devoted husband (of 63 years) Paul and her two son's Donald and Paul.
She will be missed dearly by her remaining siblings Maurice (Pat) Lavoie, Wilfred (Teresa) Lavoie and Madeline Bolan and the many friends she made along her journey, including those of Manitouwadge, Marathon (most recently her friends at the Manor) and Fox Lake.
The funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at 11:00AM, at Holy Saviour Catholic Church in Marathon. For those who chose, donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to Wilson Memorial General Hospital General Fund: http://www.nosh.ca/hospital-donations or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend thanks and appreciation to the staff at both the Wilson Memorial Hospital and the Peninsula Manor – Marathon Seniors Supportive Housing for their support, kindness and dedication.