Jeannine Simone Marie Fortin

Mrs. Jeannine Simone Marie Fortin, 84 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, formerly of Beardmore, Ontario, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her residence in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her parents – Thomas and Josephine Gamache, by her husband Fernand, her son Michel and two siblings – Aurele Gamache and Georgette Boucher; she is survived by nine children – Marcel Fortin and Rene (Judy) Fortin both of Beardmore, Maurice (Joanne) Fortin and Danny (Myrna) Fortin both of Nipigon, Francine (Raymond) Beaulieu of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Suzanne Fortin (Grant) of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Daniel (Karen) Fortin of Sechelt, British Columbia, Christine (Mike) Lancaster of London, Ontario and Christy Fortin of Hamilton, Ontario, by twenty-two grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren. According to Jeannine's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon. To the Long-Term Care Staff - Our family wishes to thank you for your kindness and support. We are humbled by the care and compassion you have given to our mother during her stay at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital Long-Term Care. Our mother's passing was one of love and peace. We thank you for making this memory of her one of dignity and grace.
~ The Fortin Family

Download Now