Jeannine (Lapointe) Simpson

Jeannine (Lapointe) Simpson Obituary


October 27, 1938 - March 10, 2020
Born in New Richmond, QC, she made her way to Thunder Bay back in 1959 with our dad. She loved spending time with family and friends having a nice glass of wine or brandy.

She passed away peacefully and is reunited with her loved ones who have gone on before her. She leaves behind 4 adult children, France, Dennis, Doris, Suzanne and their families.

A service is scheduled for Wednesday March 18 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre with visitation set one hour before.

We'll see you one day on the other side.
