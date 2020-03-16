|
October 27, 1938 - March 10, 2020Born in New Richmond, QC, she made her way to Thunder Bay back in 1959 with our dad. She loved spending time with family and friends having a nice glass of wine or brandy.
She passed away peacefully and is reunited with her loved ones who have gone on before her. She leaves behind 4 adult children, France, Dennis, Doris, Suzanne and their families.
A service is scheduled for Wednesday March 18 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre with visitation set one hour before.
We'll see you one day on the other side.