Jeffery Howard Drew
1971 – 2020
Jeff Drew age 48 of Edmonton, Alberta formally Thunder Bay On passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. Jeff was a very kind & giving person with a big heart. His daughter Alicia was the light of his life and was so proud of her. His family also meant a great deal to him. He fought his illness with sheer strength and courage. Jeff is survived by his daughter Alicia of Glendon, Alberta, Mother Marie Drew (Peter) of County Durham, England, sister Jennifer Drew Thunder Bay, Niece Celine Beswetherick (AJ) St. Marys, ON, Nephew Darian Fice (Jess) of Thunder Bay, ON, Uncle's Dorsey Drew, Daniel Slomke (Darlene), Aunts Lynn Turrie, Marlene Pawlick (Rick), and numerous cousins and friends in Thunder Bay. Jeff was predeceased by his twin brother Jamie Drew, Dad Howard Drew, Sister Rhonda Woodbeck, Grandmothers Josie Drew (Kmet), Delores Slomke, Grandfather's Dorsey Drew Sr, and Daniel Slomke Sr. At Jeff's request he will be interred with his twin brother Jamie Drew in Thunder Bay. Cremation will take place and interment will be at a later date.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
