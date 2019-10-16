|
Jeffrey James Bushby, age 49 years, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, October 14, 2019 in hospital. Jeff was born on March 30, 1970 in McKellar Hospital. He was a family man who loved his kids and enjoyed life. He was a hard worker and a proud mechanic. To know him, was to love him. Survived by his children, Brittany and Brayden and their mother, Eileen; parents, Malcolm and Linda sister, Melissa (Jamie); nephew Dre and his dog, Timber. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at 117 Robbie Bay (off Rosslyn Road). All are welcome to visit and share memories. If friends so desire, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Please sign the
