Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Bushby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey James Bushby


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey James Bushby Obituary

Jeffrey James Bushby, age 49 years, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, October 14, 2019 in hospital. Jeff was born on March 30, 1970 in McKellar Hospital. He was a family man who loved his kids and enjoyed life. He was a hard worker and a proud mechanic. To know him, was to love him. Survived by his children, Brittany and Brayden and their mother, Eileen; parents, Malcolm and Linda sister, Melissa (Jamie); nephew Dre and his dog, Timber. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at 117 Robbie Bay (off Rosslyn Road). All are welcome to visit and share memories. If friends so desire, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everest Funeral Chapel
Download Now