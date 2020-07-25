It is with great sadness that Hank and Lue Sumner of Red Rock and their son Ken of Calgary announce the passing of their beloved son and brother Jeffrey Reid Sumner on July 19, 2020 at their home after a brief illness. Jeffrey was born in 1963 at Nipigon Hospital and was raised in Red Rock. He attended Lakehead University and worked for 30 years as Assistant Curator at the Thunder Bay Museum. Jeffrey is survived by his parents and his brother Kenneth, his aunt Rae Bachofer and seven cousins. He was predeceased by his uncle and aunt Wally and Marilyn McMahon, his cousin Terry and uncles Gerald Barker and Eric Bachofer. The family sincerely thanks the nursing staff of 2A of the Regional Hospital in Thunder Bay for their care. Also our heartfelt thanks to VON Wendy. Cremation has taken place and according to his wishes there will be no service. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital or to Branch 226, Royal Canadian Legion in Red Rock of which Jeffrey was a member. We thank all our friends for their caring and help during this sad time. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.