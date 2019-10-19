|
|
“Guitar Picks and
Hockey Sticks”
JEFFREY WILLIAM
FORTIER
In the early morning of October 11th, 2019 our beloved son, brother, father, Jeffrey William Fortier passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Nana and Grampa Bill and Bella Bodnarchuk.
Jeff was born in Winnipeg, spent his early years in Red Lake and his formative years in Schreiber. It was here that Jeff honed his exceptional hockey talent playing defense for the formidable Junior B Schreiber North Stars. Later he played one season as a semi-pro in Utica, NY for the Mohawk Valley Comets. Jeff was a lifelong outdoorsman and anyone who accompanied him on hunting or fishing trips knew that along with the rifle or tackle box came his guitar. Jeff's love of music was his calling card and we will sorely miss the music. Jeff is survived by his loving parents Mickey and Marie, brother Jason, and his daughters Samantha and Reianne.
You will forever be in our thoughts because you were always in our hearts