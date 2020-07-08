1/1
Jennifer David
1974 - 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jennifer Ann David, age 45 years, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Thunder Bay. She was born in Thunder Bay on September 30, 1974 and lived here her entire life. She graduated from Hillcrest High School and Confederation College. Jennifer was a loving and compassionate person who possessed a kind heart and generous soul. She enjoyed socializing with friends, had recently taken up cycling and had a special place in her heart for her beloved cat "Kitty". Jennifer will be lovingly remembered by her longtime partner John (Johnny) Gernat, mother Marge Lockwood Chappell (Bob), father Rainer David (April), the Gernat family and her dear friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents Pentti and Lydia Ihalainen who she shared a loving relationship with until her passing in 2017 Jennifer's presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of her, please celebrate the good memories that you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday at Mountainview Cemetery with Rev. Ed Long presiding. In consideration of the current limitations we ask that anyone wishing to attend the service please contact Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel at 345-5351. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Canadian Lung Association would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
Mountainview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
