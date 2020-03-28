|
Mrs. Jennifer Joy Ahola (nee Martyn), age 49 years, passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on March 22nd, 2020 with her family by her side. Born on May 16, 1970, Jennifer was born and raised in Murillo, where she continued to reside on the family farm and where she chose to raise her own family. This was a great venue for her to pursue her passions of gardening, cooking and sharing the benefits of farm life with others. Jennifer will always be known as a person who put others first and never wanted to inconvenience anyone. She will be sadly missed by her husband Darryl, daughter Brittany (Jake), brother Jerry, father Clinton and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Jeffrey and mother Thelma. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.Online condolences may
