

White Cloud Woman



The family of Jennifer Lee Cornell announce with profound sadness and heavy hearts her unexpected passing on Sunday, September 20th, 2020. Jennifer was 39 years old. She resided with her family at her home community of Fort William First Nation.Jennifer attended Lakehead University graduating in May 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Her education was followed by work with youth and young women. She volunteered with the Multicultural Association of Northwestern Ontario followed by her work with the Ontario Native Women's Association. She loved her work and became a strong advocate for women and Indigenous youth.Jennifer was a vibrant, energetic, and classy woman who wanted to help anyone who was disadvantaged and underprivileged. She was a kind, generous and loving woman who would give the shirt off her back to ensure nobody went without. Jennifer was always smiling, blowing a kiss and expressing her love for others. She was never judgmental and was a sincere, genuine, loyal and a true person. When she made a commitment to you, you could count on her to follow through with it. She always amazed us with her ability to do any task, big or small, simple or complex. Jennifer loved to organize and decorate, and her creative talent was a very special gift. Jennifer was articulate and was not afraid to stand her ground with her strong opinions and beliefs. She never held a grudge and always walked away resolving differences with a hug or, called it a day.Jennifer loved her children more than words can say. She was a very loving mother who taught both her boys, Noah and Felix, to be respectful, kind, considerate, and to understand right from wrong. She taught her children to be good persons, the gift of sharing, and encouraged them to hold and pursue their dreams. Jennifer was so proud of her boys, and their achievements; Noah and his special talent and love for music, and Felix, with his keen ability to understand the solar system, and his interest in and, understanding of science. Jennifer surrounded herself with a collection of Noah and Felix's pictures, drawings and schoolwork.Jennifer loved her family and was always at the heart of organizing family gatherings. She will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by her children; Noah and Felix; her parents, Sandra and Farley; her siblings, Brandon (Brookie) and Robyn; her nieces and nephews, Nikolai, Animkii, Brittany, Matthew; her grandparents, Carol and Winston; her aunts and uncles, Joyce (Marvin), Darryl, John (Lorrinda), Pauline, Rosamond, Donny (Dinah), Frank, Enid, Art, Bob, Anita (Tony), Florence (Mark), Patricia (Rob), Beverly, and Anna; and great aunt, Elder Rita. Jennifer was predeceased by her daughter, Caleigh Sophia in 2011; and her children's grandmother, Lillian; her grandparents, Geraldine and Donald, Anne and Richard, and her great grandparents, Charlotte, Phyllis and Vincent. Jennifer will always be remembered by her many cousins and friends, too numerous to list.Jennifer loved and is loved. She is a beautiful angel … White Cloud Woman has begun a new journey in a new place joining her beloved daughter, Caleigh Sophia, where they will soar together.Due to Covid restrictions a private service will be held at a later date.Charitable donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.Jennifer Cornell will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.