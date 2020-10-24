June 5, 2018
-October 20, 2020
With broken hearts, we are sad to announce the passing of our beloved 2-year-old son Jensen John Randy Togtema. Jensen was born on June 5, 2018 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and from that day forward he filled our lives with excitement and joy. But, with much shock to our entire family, he was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive type of paediatric liver cancer just one month after his first birthday. Jensen became an exceptionally fierce Cancer Warrior, and he endured this horrible disease with more strength than we ever could have imagined. On the morning of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, our brave little boy couldn't fight any longer. Snuggled in our arms, he slipped away peacefully at the same hospital where he was born.
Despite all the suffering he experienced in his short life, Jensen remained an extremely loving and happy child. He had a huge heart and an even bigger personality. He brought a smile to everyone he met, with his adventurous spirit and goofy little habits. When free from the hospital, he loved to play outside on his swings, blow bubbles, and adorn our yard with sidewalk chalk drawings. He also loved splashing in the water, and it wasn't unusual for bath time to last for more than an hour each night. Jensen took pride in singing entire nursery rhymes, counting to 20, and reciting the alphabet. It often seemed that his mind excelled to make up for all the ways that his body held him back.
Jensen will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his parents Gregorey and Melissa Togtema; his grandparents Randy and Lola Allen, and John and Hélène Togtema; his great grandmothers Terry Togtema and Evelyn Allen; his Uncle Korey (Mavis Lau) Togtema; and his Godparents Robert Jackson and Abigail Tourout.
A service to celebrate the life of Jensen Togtema will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, Thunder Bay, ON with Suzanne Quirion presiding. Friends are invited to register to attend the service as well as express messages of condolence at www.sargentandson.com
. There will be a period of visitation for 1 hour prior to service time for those who are unable to attend. The funeral service can also be viewed as a live stream on https://memorial.sargentandson.com/jensen-togtema/4367617/index.php
. As expressions of sympathy, memorials to Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer or Childcan would be appreciated. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com