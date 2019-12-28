|
|
Mr. Jere Camille Lawlis, age 81 years, passed away December 26th, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay. He was employed at Ontario Hydro from 1957 - March 1, 1995. Survived by his sister Donna (Murray) Hunter, Thunder Bay, Calvin and Irene Graham, son-in-law and daughter-in-law (Collingwood, ON), sister-in-law Marge Lawlis (Thunder Bay), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren (Southern Ontario), nieces and nephews. Predeceased by the love of his life Enola "Nonie", his very special four-legged friend Kyle, son-in-law Rick Graham, mom and dad Camille and Margaret Lawlis, brother Jim Lawlis, aunts and uncles. Cremation has taken place, interment at Sunset Memorial Garden at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Diabetes of Thunder Bay or the Humane Society. A thank-you to Hogarth Riverview Manor, 3 South and Dr. Feldstein for the special love and care they gave to Jere through his stay and especially for the past couple of months during his illness.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com