Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Jere Lawlis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jere Camille Lawlis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jere Camille Lawlis Obituary

Mr. Jere Camille Lawlis, age 81 years, passed away December 26th, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay. He was employed at Ontario Hydro from 1957 - March 1, 1995. Survived by his sister Donna (Murray) Hunter, Thunder Bay, Calvin and Irene Graham, son-in-law and daughter-in-law (Collingwood, ON), sister-in-law Marge Lawlis (Thunder Bay), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren (Southern Ontario), nieces and nephews. Predeceased by the love of his life Enola "Nonie", his very special four-legged friend Kyle, son-in-law Rick Graham, mom and dad Camille and Margaret Lawlis, brother Jim Lawlis, aunts and uncles. Cremation has taken place, interment at Sunset Memorial Garden at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Diabetes of Thunder Bay or the Humane Society. A thank-you to Hogarth Riverview Manor, 3 South and Dr. Feldstein for the special love and care they gave to Jere through his stay and especially for the past couple of months during his illness.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jere's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -