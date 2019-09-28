|
|
It is with heavy hearts the family of Jerry Likun announces his passing on September 20, 2019. Jerry was born on March 29, 1960 to Rose and Jerry Likun. He lived in Thunder Bay all of his life. Jerry was predeceased by his parents Rose and Jerry Likun.Jerry was loved by many
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Michelle, his sons Jeff and Max and his granddaughter Brooklyn, who was his everything. He loved them all so much. His sisters Irene, Janet and Mary and several nieces and nephews and other family. Jerry attended Queen Elizabeth Public School and Hammarskjold High. He was employed at United Grain growers (Agricore) for 28 years as an electrician. Jerry had many lifelong friends from the neighbourhood. They would spend time listening to music or watching sports. Many of them played musical instruments and jam sessions were held in Jerry's basement. Jerry even built his own drum kit, which he was extremely proud of. He looked forward every year to football season and Super Bowl Sundays were a major event with good friends and lots of food. Jerry also loved all animals and he will be missed by his cat Zac. The last six years Jerry spent time out at camp at Come By Chance relaxing and made many new friends there. A celebration of life will be held at the Slovak Legion Solarium, 801 Atlantic Ave on Thursday October 3rd from 11am-3pm. If desired donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or would be appreciated.
and will be sadly missed.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com