Jesse Liman
On Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, our son passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home. He will be greatly missed. Jesse was born on December 6, 1985, a long awaited and much loved son. He was smart and quirky, intuitive and unique and when someone took the time to really know him, they saw a sensitive and caring man. Jesse was very blessed to have one such true friend, Tony Andricciola. Jesse leaves behind his mother and father, Ellen and Claude.

Jesse, we love you up to the stars and back down again-

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy Ellen. Jesse was a boy you never forgot once you meet him. I remember teaching him in Sunday school at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Remember all the happy memories and take comfort in them. I send a big hug and my love Pat
Pat Johansen
Friend
May 9, 2020
I knew Jesse in grade school. He was always different than everyone, but in the best possible way. He was unique and caring and funny. Im so sorry to hear of this loss. My prayers are with his family. Until we meet again.
Stephanie
Friend
May 9, 2020
I knew Jesse since grade school. We went to prospect school together and eventually PACI. I was shocked to see this and am truly sorry for your loss. He was a great friend and an amazing golfer. I miss all the fun we had together. Rest in peace my friend.
Jesse Hamlin
Friend
