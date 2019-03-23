|
June 22, 1984 - March 15, 2019 Won't you look down upon me, Jesus
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our son and brother, Jesse Patrick O'Neil. Jesse was a free-spirited, sweet, loving and sensitive child. He loved to play hockey and was a competitive downhill ski racer. He looked forward to the combined family camping trips at Sibley with his favourite cousins where he discovered his love for the outdoors.
As an adult, he was most at peace when travelling, kayaking or hiking. His heart and mind were always somewhere else; planning his next motorbike adventure to anywhere but his home town.
Jesse was a certified plumber but never found fulfillment in the trade. He was passionate with his music; he was an artist, a singer, a songwriter, a poet. His words and voice were his outlet for his busy and analytical mind. Jesse was kind and caring towards others but, sadly, was unable to direct those same attributes onto himself. He would drop everything to visit a sick relative or friend, help with home renos, lend a helping hand…whatever was needed. He expected better from humanity but also from himself; a difficult bar to set and achieve.
Jesse struggled with depression and anxiety most of his life; always seeking the missing pieces of life's puzzle. He loved his family but adored his big sister Courtney whom he leaned on and drew strength from while coping with his turmoil…she was his constant. He fought the good fight but in the end the addiction overcame; he was just too exhausted to continue the fight.
Jesse is predeceased by his O'Neil and Storeshaw grandparents and beloved Auntie Mary. He is survived by his parents Debbie and Kevin O'Neil, his sister Courtney (Nick) Henny, niece Emelie, nephews Nathan and Cullen and many aunts, uncles and cousins (especially Steph and Kim).
A Service for Jesse will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Urban Abbey, 308 Red River Rd, presided by Rev. Hugh Walker. A Celebration of Life will follow the service from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Parking is available at the Heart of the Harbour Parkade on Red River Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to the local Canadian Mental Health Association or the Shelter House are appreciated.
You've got to help me make a stand
You've just got to see me through another day
My body's aching and my time is at hand
I won't make it any other way
I've seen fire and I've seen rain
I've seen sunny days that I thought would never end
I've seen lonely times when I could not find a friend
But I always thought that I'd see you again.
-James Taylor
Always loved, Always missed.
God Speed, Jesse.