

(FELBEL)

Nov. 1, 1985-0ct. 24, 2020



When the day arrives

That there are no more

tomorrows for me,

I want my children to know and never forget

That they WERE...ARE...and

ALWAYS will be

DEEPLY LOVED by me

xxoo Mommy

Mrs. Jessica House, age 34, passed away unexpectedly in a highway fatality on October 24, 2020. Jessica was a beautiful, vibrant soul who made her presence known no matter where she was or who she was with. If Jess was in the room, you knew it. She loved to be silly, dance and had the ability to make anyone in her presence feel happy and included.. if you needed help she always had your back. Jess was never afraid to try new things and won at a women's backhoe competition in 2019...and needless to say she made sure that the equipment operators in our family knew about it. Jess was a great cook and loved everything dill pickle. She learned to preserve her own and served them up deep fried, in dips, on pizza, you name it, she tried it. She had become part of the hockey family and made many good friends there. You could always hear Jess cheering for Carson and the other players at every practice and every game. Jessica loved her “Clinty” and most of all their two beautiful children Carson and Bristol. Jess was a moma bear, the heart of the home and a great partner. She fell in love the instant her babies were put in her arms and made sure her children knew they were her everything. Jessica will be lovingly remembered by her husband Clint, children Carson and Bristol. Mother Lucy Felbel (Bob); Father Art (Karen) Felbel; siblings Stephanie, Jon (Majesca); in-laws Barb and Bob Casson, Ryan House, Brehan (Dave) and many more family and friends. Due to covid an on-line Celebration of Life is being planned for a future day.