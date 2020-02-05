Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Jessie "Mae" Pugh

Jessie "Mae" Pugh Obituary


December 20, 1921 -
February 1, 2020

Jessie "Mae" passed away peacefully. She is survived by husband Leslie, son Harold Hill (Silja), daughter Verna Kivinen (Ernest), grandchildren Keith Hill (Ila Rhea), Cheryl Kivinen, Louise Myllyaho and Kathy Desrochers (Mike), seven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by first husband Reino Hill, sister Elva MacDonald and grandson Grant Hill. As per her wishes, direct cremation and a private family interment will take place. Donations to charity of your choice.

