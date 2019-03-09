|
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away (age 80) at TBRHSC on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Jim was born in Paris, Ontario and moved to Thunder Bay as a young boy. He attended South Stanley Elementary School and later Selkirk High School. Jim worked at McCartney Jewelers as a salesperson until choosing his life long career as a truck driver. Jim married his loving wife Tannis in 1967 and raised their daughter Kelly. Jim was a proud Papa to his grandchildren, Bodhi and Lina and enjoyed teasing and chatting with them about their interests and daily activities.
Jim's passions included car racing, golf and curling. Jim had some skill as a golfer and once proudly accomplished a hole in one on number 17 at Strathcona Golf Course. He enjoyed both the skill and social aspect of the game of golf and met many friends on the course. Jim and Tannis liked to travel to Mesa, Arizona in the winter months to golf and socialize with their travel companions from Thunder Bay. When they no longer traveled, Jim missed the warm weather, companionship and joy of the game over the long winter. Jim curled for many years as a member of a men's team. He was also a member of a mixed team with Tannis and their good friends Bob and Alicia. Many good times were had at the rink and once he left his place on the team he continued to be an avid curling fan, watching the Brier in his last days. Jim had a great love of car racing, NASCAR in particular, and in his younger years he raced a late model Ford 429 at the Lakehead Exhibition Grounds and later at Riverview Raceways.
Jim is predeceased by his parents Roy and Jesse and his sisters Margaret and Betty. He will be dearly missed by his wife Tannis, daughter Kelly (Paul) and grandchildren, Bodhi and Lina. Jim is survived by his siblings Gordie (Linda), Ida (Harry) and Bob (Liz); his brothers-in-law Jim and Lorne; sisters-in-law Connie (Phil) and Wendy (Buddy) and many nieces and nephews, some of whom called him their favourite uncle.
As per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and friends and family are invited to an informal gathering at West Thunder Community Centre 915 Edward Street South, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the to the Northern Ontario Cancer Fund at the TBRHSC, or other charity of choice.