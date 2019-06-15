|
|
April 15th, 1931 –
March 20th, 2019
With sad yet grateful hearts we give thanks for the life we shared with our loving husband, dad and grampa. Jim sailed into the horizon and away from our shoreline the First Day of Spring. We expect calm seas and blue skies for his memorial Friday, June 21st, the First Day of Summer. Please join us at 1:00 pm (tribute begins at 1:30) at the Current River Rec Centre. 450 Dewe Ave.
Jim was the eldest of five. He tried his hand at crop farming in the Ottawa Valley, picked tobacco in Tillsonburg, worked the harvest out West and returned to Ottawa for filmmaking. As a public school teacher for over 30 years, Jim shaped many young minds. Jim met Myrna Hogan on a blind date that lasted almost 56 years. They had children in the 60s, 70s and 80s!
Regular eastern trips to visit his brother Clem and sister Mary and their families were always eagerly anticipated. Jim loved visiting with the Murillo “Country Cousins” on their farm, where he felt like a boy again. He was a common sight at Mount Baldy where he skied with all his children and taught the motto “get your runs in:” no indoor lunch breaks, eat on the chairlift.
If Jim wasn't skiing, he was lumberjacking at camp, cross-country skiing on the golf course, running through Centennial Park, racing cars on his 10-speed bike or walking his dog Tilly to the river. Jim was the original environmentalist and fitness enthusiast. When Jim could no longer wander as he used to, he would be the first at the dinner table and the last to leave.
Grampa Jim's three granddaughters were a lifelong source of delight and joy. His encyclopedic knowledge, love of music and creativity are reflected in the lives of Laura, Paige and Olivia Callaghan. Grampa and Liam Leahy's adventures were always filled with laughter. Little Fynn Leahy was cherished.
Jim is survived by Myrna, Kevin (Gina), Kathleen (Gord), Shannon (Norm), Daniel (Caril) and David. Jim had great capacity for joy; to feel it and to be the source of it. When you think of Jim start a political discussion, preferably a heated one. Anchors away, Dad.