Mr. Jim Matheson, age 73 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away doing what he loved on May 10, 2020. Born on February 15, 1947. He was employed as a Hard Rock Miner and businessman, now retired. Jim and Bea enjoyed the outdoors together from the house they built with their own hands 28 years ago. Many great gatherings were held there with friends and family and most importantly their two grandchildren Veronica and Matt Matheson. Jim is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years Beatrice Nancy Matheson, sons Robert and Kenneth Matheson, daughters-in-law Michelle Matheson and Amma Matheson, grandchildren Veronica and Matt Matheson, sisters Flora Cameron and Rosella Cooper. He was predeceased by his parents Pansy and Don Matheson. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will not be held due to COVID19 restrictions.
Have a glass of rum
and think of Jim.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 16, 2020.
Thank You.
