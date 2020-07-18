



December 25, 1938 – July 10, 2020



The family of Jim Vescio is saddened to announce his passing at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Friday, July 10th, 2020, after a lengthy illness.Jim was born in Fort William, Ontario on Christmas Day, December 25th, 1938, the only son of the late Ed and Frances Vescio. He attended St. Peter's School, St. Patrick's High School and graduated from King's Business College in 1956. Jim worked at Lakehead Freightways, in the Accounting Office for more than 30 years, and continued working there for 10 more years after Manitoulin Transport purchased the company. He wasn't ready for retirement, so a year later, he started working at D&R Sporting Goods, and stayed for 22 years. Jim truly enjoyed his job there.Jim was very active in the music scene, playing guitar and bass for various bands, including Ronnie and the Comets, Tommy Horricks and the Vic Arnone Combo. He was a member of the Musicians' Association, Local 591 of Thunder Bay, joining in 1955.Jim enjoyed fishing and especially hunting. He also spent his time working in his backyard, trimming trees and sitting on his deck sipping a glass of wine.Jim is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his children, Pam (Paul), Ed (Shelly), Jimmy (Cindy), and Shauneen (Jim) along with his step-children, Dave (Debbie), Joe (Rose) and Donna (Doug). He will be greatly missed by his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and by his great-great-grandchild. Jim is also survived by his sisters, Carmel Sajna, Dolores Cooper of Modesto, California and Charlotte (Larry) Zulianello, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Frances Vescio; his daughter, Tammy; his brothers-in-law, John Sajna and Jim Cooper as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many great hunting and fishing buddies.Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a small private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Jim to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.Arrangements have been entrusted to Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.