Beloved wife, daughter and sister, Jo-Anne Francis Chikoski passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 peacefully and unexpectedly at her home in Shebandowan, Ontario. Jo-Anne was born on March 7, 1958 in Fort William, Ontario. Jo-Anne attended St. Anne's, St. Martin's separate schools and Westgate Vocational Institute. She later was employed by Bell Telephone and also as a school bus driver with Iron Range. She met the love of her life “Louis” and they were married on April 22, 1989 and resided in Shebandowan, Ontario where they loved to fish, hunt and enjoy their lake home with their fur babies, Reba and Spirit.
Jo-Anne was a great fan of Sydney Crosby and Pittsburgh Penguins. She never missed a chance to watch his games or travel to see him play live. She loved the outdoors and spending time around the bonfire with her nephews, niece, family and friends.
Jo-Anne will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Louis for 30 years, her mother Audrey Adduono, brother Len (Chris) Adduono, nephews Tanner and Hunter Adduono, niece Lexi Adduono. Also survived by sister-in-law Bernice Dance, brother-in-law Andy (Pat) Chikoski. Lifelong friend Evelyn and Lucia (Sis) and also numerous uncles, aunts, nephew and nieces. Predeceased by her father, Leonard Cecil Adduono, mother-in-law, Gabrielle Chikoski.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 10:00am, at St. Agnes Church celebrated by Rev. Joseph Arockiam. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Vistation will be held Sunday in the Blake Funeral Chapel from 1:00pm to 3:00pm., with prayers being offered at 2:00pm. If friends desire, memorials to the TBRHSC – Our Hearts At Home would be appreciated.
“You will be missed forever but forever live in our hearts.”
Jo-Anne Chikoski will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
