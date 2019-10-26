|
|
It is with Great Sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandma, Jo-Anne Hill age 68, at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Jo-Anne was born in Rainy River, ON April 18th, 1951, youngest daughter to Frank and Anne Tesarsky. Her family relocated to Fort Frances when she was a senior in high school. It was there that she met the love of her life Lester Hill. Following along her big sisters steps, Jo-Anne attended the LaVendrye Nursing Program where she received her RNA. Jo-Anne and Lester were married in Fort Frances in 1972. They later moved to Thunder Bay to pursue their careers. In 1975, they welcomed their son Ryan and in 1979 they welcomed their daughter Lindsey.
Jo-Anne worked as a RNA in the OR at McKellar for a number of years, then moved to becoming a mobile phelbotamist for MDS Labratories. With her outgoing nature, Jo-Anne was loved by all and left a huge mark on those she cared for during her career. She also worked as a RPN at Versa Care for a number of years.
In 2007, Jo-Anne retired from MDS to build her dream home “Up the Lakes” on Rainy Lake. There they enjoyed the splendour the Lake had to give with their beloved puppies Kiki, Kaijai & Kody. Many a get together would be had at the lake and many friends would make the drive from Tbay & Fort Frances to enjoy a good dance party or boat ride to Sha-Sha's. Mom loved to entertain and would have dinner parties with her delicious homemade perogies and cabbage rolls to which she has passed on the secrets to her daughter.
In 2007 she became "Grandma Jo-Jo” to her beautiful grandchildren Ashton, Alyssa and Owen. She was always excited for their visits and loved to spoil them with chocolates, treats & mini cereals. She loved showering them with her kisses and love and always would be interested in all their stories or be willing to watch their favourite movies with them. She especially enjoyed doing word searches or playing “go fish" with her “Lulu”; scratching Ashtons back and reading endless stories to Owen.
Jo-Anne is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Lester; Son Ryan; Daughter Lindsey Edwards (Michael); loving Grandchildren Ashton, Alyssa, and Owen; sisters Valerie LaPointe (Francis), Barbara Schmidt; sister-in-law Gwen Beange (Blake); brothers-in-law Leonard (Linda) Hill, Darryl (Linda) Hill; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Jo-Anne is predeceased by parents Frank and Anne Tesarsky; in-laws Fred and Florence Hill; brother in-law Richard Schmidt.
The Family would like to thank the Nurses, Doctors and rehabilitation staff of 5 South at St. Joe's Hospital for your amazing care and compassion of mom over the summer and during her last few weeks. We would like to also thank the many family and friends that came to our side in moms last days.
Jo-Anne will be forever missed by her family and by those that were lucky to have been graced with her presence.
Please come and celebrate the wonderful life of Jo-Anne and send her off as she would have wanted, an informal celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 at the Marco Polo room at the DaVinci Centre from 2-5pm. An internment of ashes will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the NICU at TBRHSC or charity of your choice.