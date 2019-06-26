Home

Jo-Anne Smallwood

Jo-Anne Smallwood Obituary

On June 23, 2019 the Lord called an Angel home. It is with great sadness that the Smallwood and Lockwood family announces the passing of Jo-Anne in her 61st year. Beloved wife of Gary in their 39th year of marriage. Loving mother of Nathan (Lisette) and Natasha (Brian Paul). Proud grandma of Jean-Nicolas, Alexandre, and Maximus. Daughter of the late Pearn and Dorothea Lockwood. Jo-Anne is survived by her siblings Linda (Chris), Deanna (Mike), Dawn (John), Dana, Daren (Tammy), and predeceased by siblings Roger (Anna) and Thomas. In keeping with Jo-Anne's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. If desired, memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be made via cheque at Mackey Funeral Home (33 Peel Street, Lindsay) or online at www.mackeys.ca

