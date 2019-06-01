|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the sad but peaceful passing of Joan Ann Murphy (nee Anderson) on May 30th, 2019 in her 88th year. She was born in Port Arthur on December 4th, 1931 in Port Arthur, Ontario. Online condolences
Joan Ann completed her Nursing school with the Sisters of St. Joseph's. She worked as a Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital and Port Arthur Clinic. Joan Ann was recognized for her dedication and commitment in volunteering her services to the Cancer Clinic in Thunder Bay. She was a life-long member and active participant of the St. Margaret's CWL for over 60 years. Family and friends were an important part of Joan Ann's life. She loved family time at her Silver Beach camp, skiing at Mount Baldy, playing Bridge with many groups of friends, RV travelling with her husband Don and close friends Clarice and Tony Cano and her Saturday night church group dinner outings. Joan Ann was known for her vibrant laugh, Sunday family roast beef/yorkshire pudding dinners and celebrating special occasions. Her grandchildren will fondly remember her tea-times with proper china cups and cookies, reminders of proper grammar and manners, baking cookies and scones and endless card games at camp.
Joan Ann was predeceased by her husband Donald Murphy of 52 years of marriage, her parents John and Mary Edna Anderson and her sister and brother in law Margaret and John Biewener. She will be dearly missed by her 4 children Debbie (Bev) Quinlan, Robert (Marie) Murphy, Shawn (Keith) Woods, Pat (Tammy) Murphy. She will be missed by her 10 grandchildren; Jacob, Riley and Kacee Quinlan, Katie Murphy, Sara McFarlane, Meagan Schenk, Bronwen and Kieran Woods, and Michael and Maggie Murphy. She will also be missed by her great-grandchild, Rowan and the three great-grandchildren due this summer, whom she loved before they had entered this world. Joan Ann will be missed by her brother in laws Frank Murphy, Jim (Patsy) Murphy, Dave (Kim) Murphy and sister in law Trisha (Barry deceased) Smith. Joan Ann will also be missed by her dear cousin, Kitty Kukko and numerous extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the incredible staff of Pioneer Ridge for the exceptional care that Joan Ann Received while she lived there, particularly the Plaza 2 staff where mom spent the last year and a half.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Margaret's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly. Interment will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Giving Tree” at Pioneer Ridge, “The Urban Abbey youth shelter project” or the Northern Cancer Fund.
