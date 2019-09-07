|
|
1943–2019
We are truly saddened with the passing of our beloved Mother, Nanny, Sister and Dearest Friend Joan Carmen (Callander) Ainsworth who passed away September 1, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her family at her side. Joan was the eldest of three, born on March 20th, 1943 in Pine Falls, Manitoba to the late Lewis and Mercedes Callander. Her family then relocated to Thunder bay three years later where Joan began her journey. In her early teens John spent many years as a lifeguard at Heath Park Pool and she also was the organist for St. Agnes Church. Joan was a very gentle, amiable and generous woman throughout her life. Joan attended St. Martins Elementary School, St. Patrick's High School and McKellar General Hospital School of Nursing Class of '64 where she developed many lifelong friends. Joan was very energetic and full of life. She was always very kind and patient. She took pride in her nursing and teaching CPR skills and adored her colleagues and staff. She enjoyed many opportunities throughout her career which included working on cruise ships, the fire line and Emergency- Nursing Manager at McKellar Hospital. Her greatest gift of all was the love of her grandchildren who she truly adored and they truly adored their Nanny. The bond was immensely strong. Joan loved her visits with friends. She enjoyed her lunch dates with long time coworkers and her weekly bridge dates with her old and new friends. Joan is survived by her daughter Christine Ainsworth; by her grandchildren Abigail, Jack and Madeline Michaelis, her brother and sister John and Lois and many extended family and close friends. She was predeceased by her husband Murray Ainsworth and son-in-law Ralph Michaelis. We would like to thank our many friends, family and coworkers for their love and support during this difficult time. We would also like to thank the staff of the ER and ICU department for their excellent care, compassion and professionalism. A special thanks to Darragh and Katherine from Paramed for always being there for Nanny. Joan will be laid to rest at Mountainview Cemetery with a private service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
