(nee Zaroski)
It is with profound sadness that the family of Joan Conrad announces her passing at home on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 75 with her family and longtime friend Pat Way by her side.
Joan was born in Fort William, Ontario on July 28, 1943 to John and Violet Zaroski. She married Robert in 1963. She had a short career at Simpson Sears, this changed with the start of her family to which she devoted herself fully. She was a member of Tops since 1975 and throughout her years she was involved in the Church of the Ascension, swimming, line dancing, making pierogies with the church, Zumba at Movati, weekly movie night with the girls and going to the casino. Mom also had several coffee groups over the years, most recently with the gang at Coney Island.
Together, her and Bob enjoyed many travels including Freddy's Tours and their yearly trips to Barbados. Summers were spent at MacKenzie Beach where mom spoiled us with her fancy sandwiches, homemade donuts (of course on the hottest day) and Donna's Dip, to name one of many.
Joan was a supportive and loving mother and grandmother who was always surrounded by many friends and made many life-long relationships.
Survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob; daughters, Christine (Gary) Young and Cynthia (Brian Phillips); grandchildren, Christian and Cassidy and brother, John Zaroski.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Mom spoke highly of the care she received from the Cancer Clinic, Dr. Faghih, Dr. Simpson, Dr. Del Paggio, Dr. Anthes, Gabby her home nurse who was supportive throughout her illness. Art DeCorte for his valued friendship and chauffeuring. Pat Way who came to help and be with Mom until the end and to St. Joseph's Care Group for their support with our Dad.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Joan Conrad will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Cross. Interment will follow in Mountainview Cemetery at a later date. The WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James in care of arrangements.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or the Alzheimer Society.