

October 7, 1941 -

June 30, 2020



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend Joan Drebit. After a long hard fought battle withcancer Joan passed away on June 30th, 2020 at the age of 78 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with family by her side.Joan was born in Fort William on Oct. 7, 1941. She lived all of her life in Thunder Bay and spent her life caring for others, not only as a wife and mother but as a nurse. First at the McKellar General and then at the Thunder Bay Regional retiring after 45 years of service.At 20 she married her love Don and this year they celebrated 59 years of marriage.Joan is survived by her loving husband Don, her children Don Jr. (Debbie), Dale (Patty), Patty (Deric), 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of which brought many hours of joy to Joan. Also surviving are her sisters Jean, Anna (Dean), brothers Bob (Lorraine), Frank (Holly), John and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews. Missing Joan also are her two other children, her little fur babies, Bella and Budsy.Predeceased by her parents Lil and Rocky Charry, in-laws Olga and John Drebit and brother Rocky.Joan will be missed by her many friends.Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332North May Street, Thunder Bay.