WRIGHT, Joan Helen (nee Pond) - resident of Woodstock, Ontario and formerly of Longlac, Ontario, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario. Born in Ludlow, New Brunswick, October 4, 1935. Joan spent her formative years in the remote logging communities of Northern Quebec prior to spending her teen years in Trois Rivieres, Quebec. Following high school, Joan attended the nursing program at Montreal General Hospital obtaining her Registered Nursing degree in 1957. After working with the V.O.N. and travelling extensively for a number of years, Joan met David Wright whom she married in 1963 and relocated to the small community of Longlac, Ontario where they raised their family and lived for 35 years. Following retirement, Joan and David moved south to Woodstock where they have resided for the last 20 years. Inheriting strong family values and work ethic from her parents, Joan was an active volunteer in the communities in which she lived, most recently with the V.O.N. in Woodstock. Joan will be sadly missed by her husband David, children Michael (Denise) and Charles “Chuck” (Cindy), grandchildren Brittney, Ryan, Jordana, Jade, Brenden, Karli, Max and Luke, great-granddaughter Ava, sister Elly (Larry) LeGallais, brother Gerry (Anne), in- laws Francoise Pond, Donald (Linda) Wright, Susan (Ron) Divall and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Joan was predeceased by her son Allan Wright, parents Harry and Gladys (nee Hovey) Pond and by her brother Leon Pond. Friends are invited to join the family at the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock, 519-539-0004 on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, where the complete memorial service will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 2:00 pm with Rev. Eleanor Caruana officiating. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Canadian Arthritis Association or the Woodstock Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com