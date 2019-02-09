Home

Joan Isobel Panich


It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Isobel Panich (nee Craigie) announces her passing Campbell River, BC on January 9, 2019. Joan was born in Fort William, ON March 7, 1952 to Bill and Grace (Ailey) Craigie. She is survived by her husband Larry Panich; sons John and David Wick and stepson Darrell Panich (wife Charlene); granddaughter Zenovia Panich, who was Joan's pride and joy; sisters Marilyn Bridgman, Cambridge, ON, Carole Tiboni, Thunder Bay, ON; brother and sister-in-laws Bernie and Marie Panich, Edmonton, AB, Louise and Allan Adams, Calgary, AB and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Bill, Grace (Ailey) Craigie and in-laws Anne & Walter Panich; brothers-in-law Ernie Tiboni and Ralph Bridgman. Cremation has taken place and a funeral service was held in Naniamo, BC. She will be loved and missed by family and friends.

