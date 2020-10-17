

1983 – 2020



Rest easy, Joanie.

It is with heavy hearts the family of Joan Keenan announces her passing after a courageous battle with cancer. Joan passed away with family and friends by her side at home.Joan was deeply beloved by lots of family and friends from all over. Joan spent nearly two-thirds of her life living in Thunder Bay with her parents, Phil and Ljuba, and her brother Jack. It was also during these years that she would develop friendships that would last a lifetime. Joan adored her family and was fortunate enough to get to live with her Baka, Uncles, Aunt, cousins, and brother Jack all together for a few years. Joan idolized Baka.Everyone loved Joan, her kindness and sense of humor were hard to not fall in love with.Joan found friends everywhere. Being Joan's friend was an absolute gift. She'll forever be remembered for her wise words in all life situations, her ability to make people laugh and feel loved beyond what would ever be expected.Joan could always be found hanging out at coffee shops or local concert venues supporting live music. She enjoyed her time on a roller derby team. Joan loved travelling around the world. Her favourite place to visit in the last few years had been California. Joan's favorite place to be was at her family's camp on Lake DeCourcey. She would spend hours swimming with her brother Jack, cousin Pete, and many more family and friends.Joan graduated from Laurentian University's Midwifery program. Her work as a midwife brought some of her greatest skills to the fore and made her excellent at her practice - her ability to listen, without judgement, and make you know you were safe with her.While away at school, Joan met the love of her life; Matt. It was love at first sight and the two were inseparable. They eventually moved to Winnipeg to be closer to her parents where they bought a house together, started a cat family, turned the front yard into a garden, and loved the life they built together.Joan managed to somehow pack everything into the way she greeted you with a "hey, buddy" - her warmth, welcome, invitation to conspire, and genuine happiness and love to see her friends and family. Her friends and family will carry that love always, and know the world was better for having someone as rad as Joan in it.Joan is survived by her father Phil, mother Ljuba, brother Jack and partner Matt. Also survived by her Baka, Kata Butorac who passed away also on October 6, 2020. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.She was predeceased by grandparents Jack and Martha Keenan, Ivan Butorac, uncle Dennis Keenan and aunt Millie Butorac.Joan's wishes were to have a celebration of life that will take place at a later date.If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to Mount Carmel Clinic Foundation – Midwifery Program would be greatly appreciated.