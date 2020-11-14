1/
Mrs. Joan Keehn, age 85 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by the love of her family on October 18th, 2020. Born October 7th, 1935. Joan is survived by her son Robert (Nancy), daughter Cathy Costanzo (Attilio), grandchildren Melissa Lidemark (Steve), Katie Costanzo, Cory Costanzo (Kirsten), great grandchildren Kole, Gavin, Lauren Lidemark and Olivia Moss. Predeceased by husband Ken, granddaughter Eve and her siblings. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.