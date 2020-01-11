|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Kelley announces her passing on December 31st, 2019. Joan Crowther was born November 11th, 1924 in Rochdale, England. She came to Canada as a war bride to join her husband Clarence (Clary) Kelley in Port Arthur, and was a fixture on Talbot Street, where she resided for more than seven decades. Joan enjoyed skiing, gardening, and was an excellent seamstress; she was also a talented quilter, and was honoured to be a founding member of the Thunder Bay Quilters Guild. She travelled extensively, and especially enjoyed going to theatre productions in Toronto, the Shaw Festival, and Stratford. The family would like to thank the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their kind and compassionate care over the past 2 years. Joan is survived by her son Robert (Janice), granddaughters Allison (Dan), Beverley (Jeremy), great grandchildren Grayson and Zoe, son John (Paula), and granddaughter Olivia. Cremation has taken place, and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.