Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Kelley Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Kelley announces her passing on December 31st, 2019. Joan Crowther was born November 11th, 1924 in Rochdale, England. She came to Canada as a war bride to join her husband Clarence (Clary) Kelley in Port Arthur, and was a fixture on Talbot Street, where she resided for more than seven decades. Joan enjoyed skiing, gardening, and was an excellent seamstress; she was also a talented quilter, and was honoured to be a founding member of the Thunder Bay Quilters Guild. She travelled extensively, and especially enjoyed going to theatre productions in Toronto, the Shaw Festival, and Stratford. The family would like to thank the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for their kind and compassionate care over the past 2 years. Joan is survived by her son Robert (Janice), granddaughters Allison (Dan), Beverley (Jeremy), great grandchildren Grayson and Zoe, son John (Paula), and granddaughter Olivia. Cremation has taken place, and a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -