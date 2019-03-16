|
1935 - 2019
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother Joan Harasym Shiels (O'Kane) with her family by her side. Joan was predeceased by her parents Melvina Sarfin Berube and father James Joseph O'Kane, first husband John Alex Harasym, her second husband John Thomas Shiels, her sons Jimmy and Perry; step-daughter Heather, grandson Jim junior (Jim Bob); sisters Helen, Margaret and Sandra; brothers John and James. Joan loved spending time with family, camping, fishing, Bingo, blueberry picking, baking, knitting, puzzles, playing cards, the game Rumoli and especially loved going to the casino with her best friend and daughter-in-law Lucy. Joan leaves behind her two sisters Martha and Sheila, her children John, daughter-in-law Evelyn, Jerry (Elvira), Linda (Chuck), Gary (Tracy), Heather (Doug), Sandy (Gloria), Danny (Erin); her step-children Tommy (Lucy), Jackie (Darrel), Sande (Dennis), Susie (Greg), son-in-law Bill; 32 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren several nieces and nephews, all of which she knew their names and birth dates. Joan will be missed by many, and always remembered for her open door policy, the coffee always on and witty conversation. A private family service will be held at a later date.
