Joan Mary Webster
1925 - 2020
(née Govan)

B.A., Western University; M.A., Columbia University; B. Ed., Queen's University

Joan Webster passed away quietly on August 29, 2020 at Kingsbridge Retirement Community. She was predeceased by her parents, Edna and Colin; by her husband of 56 years, Stewart; by her son, Sandy; and by her siblings Eric, Barbara, Jean, Ina and Alan. She is survived by her beloved son Colin and his wife Patricia; grandchildren Lindsay, Julia (Cameron), and Tom (Elizabeth); great-grandchildren Maxwell, Vera, and Joshua; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joan was born on January 11, 1925 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and then moved to London, Ontario in 1932. She graduated from London South Collegiate Institute in 1942. She attended Western University, majoring in French Language and Literature and graduating with honours in 1946. She then went to New York, to complete an M.A. in French Literature at Columbia University, graduating in 1947. After her time in New York, she accepted a position as a lecturer at the University of Manitoba, where she lived until 1966. During these years, she was active with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the Winnipeg Little Theatre, and served as the Dean of the Women's Residence. In 1966, she moved to Kingston, Ontario, to support her husband, Stewart, in his role of Dean of Student Affairs at Queen's University. She was highly active within the community, particularly with the Queen's Athletic Council; the Faculty Women's Club, where she served as president from 1971-1972; and as a choir member with the Church of the Redeemer. She went back to school and graduated with a Bachelor of Education from Queen's University in 1978 and began teaching full-time. Madam Webster taught at Loughborough Public School, Victoria Public School, Sydenham Public School, and finally at Central Public School, from where she retired in 1990.

Joan will be remembered by friends, colleagues, students and family for her kindness and generosity, her intelligence, and her many skills. She seemed to excel at anything she put her mind to, including, but not limited to, swimming, playing the piano, singing, square dancing, baking, and knitting.

There will not be a memorial service; however, donations in Joan's name can be made to the Kingston Humane Society or a charity of your choice, if desired.

www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
