Joan Muriel Lalonde

Joan Muriel Lalonde Obituary

(née Beck)

Born in Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay) ON; died peacefully at home in Ottawa on Sunday June 9, 2019 at the age of 84 after a valiant battle with cancer. Predeceased by husband Raymond Lalonde and brother Patrick Beck (Noreen). Joan will be missed by her children Raymond (Annic Lavertu), Elise (William Watson), Ellen (Larry Saunders) and Jacqueline, and lovingly remembered by her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sadly missed by brother-in-law Ernest Lalonde (Anne) and family.

Sincere thanks to Dr. Jason Pantarotto and Dr. Bridget Thompson for their compassionate care.

Friends may pay their respects at the Kelly Funeral Home, Walkley Chapel, 1255 Walkley Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 5P9 on Saturday, June 22 for a Memorial Service in the chapel at 4:00 pm followed by a visitation until 6:00 pm.  In Memoriam donations to Doctors Without Borders, Shepherds of Good Hope Ottawa, or Catholic Centre for Immigrants Ottawa appreciated by the family.  Condolences and sharing memories at www.kellyfh.ca

