July 13, 1930 – Dec. 12, 2017
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard,
but always near
Still loved, still missed
and very dear.
~ Love, Mickey Xx and Family
JOAN BEGIN-O'NEILL
1930 – 2017
Two years ago, we kissed you good bye, To start your new spiritual journey to Heaven. You were, our Mom, Wife, Sister, Auntie, Grannie, Nana, and Nana GG, just to name a few of your titles of achievement. You were an amazing seamstress, who kept your family, looking great and numerous bridal parties, looking beautiful. We will miss all your crafty creations from tree ornaments to beautiful blankets, sweaters, hats and mitts. You always took great pride in your masterpieces of perfection in all your projects, great or small. We will miss your sense of humour. We miss your abundance of hugs and kisses.
So long, our dear mother,
we know you're having a blast with Kelly and your family.
~ Love Lillian & Michael
and Family