It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Joan Pustina (Cousineau) with her family and long-time friends by her bedside at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on September 13, 2019, Joan peacefully passed away. Joan was born on November 7, 1933. She attended local schools and at an early age (late teens) moved to Toronto, ON and found employment with Crown Life Insurance. Moving back to Thunder Bay she gained employment with the Ontario Government Social Services. She married in 1957 and raised 3 beautiful children.
Joan will be remembered for her love of family, her friendship and loyalty, her wonderful sense of humour, her caring and compassionate nature. Joan was happiest when entertaining friends and family where there was so much laughter. Joan loved when everyone was together for family celebrations; entertaining out-of-town relatives who tried to visit annually at the Sunnyside cottage. She enjoyed hunting (partridge), fishing and campfires with her camping buddies in Geraldton. Joan has a fantastic memory and would reminisce about family history/stories and sing words to the old songs so popular when she was growing up.
Joan will be lovingly missed by her children Michael, Kathleen, and Jeffrey, and daughter-in-law Darousia Fedorchuk. Granny Pustina will be sadly missed by grandchildren Kaitlyn, Elyssa, and Graham, Max and Niko, and Robyn and Andrew. She will be sadly missed by best buddy Shirley Ketonen, friends of the Sunnyside Girls and sisters-in-law Eva Cousineau and Lee Cousineau (Sarnia), and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan will also be missed by the numerous friends that she has made throughout her life.
Joan was predeceased by her parents Nell and Bido Cousineau, brothers Wes, Ray, and Bob Cousineau, and sister Majorie Morash.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 when family and friends will gather in Corpus Christi R.C. Church for Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 AM, celebrated by Rev. Victor DeGagne. Interment to follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery.
If friends so wish, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel.
