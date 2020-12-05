Mrs. Joan Therese Mary Harmatiuk, 85 years, of Red Rock, Ontario, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her parents – Melinda and Alphonse Cormier, by sons – Richard and David (in infancy), siblings – Robert, Bill (Betty) and Gord Cormier, brothers-in-law – Gordon Dunville, Bob Jones and Albert and Steve Harmatiuk; she is survived by her husband Peter of Red Rock, children – Peter Harmatiuk Jr. of Black Sturgeon, Ontario, Joyann (Ron) Jeffrey of Terrace Bay, Ontario, Michael (Cheryl) Harmatiuk of Lyons Township, Ontario and Cindy (Brian) Liddicoat of Manitouwadge, Ontario, by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and by siblings – Patsy Winfield and Martina Dunville both of Red Rock, Victoria (William) Adams of Espanola, Ontario, Richard (Audrey) Cormier of Thunder Bay, Noreen Jones of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Brenda (Leland) McHatton of Geraldton, Ontario, by sisters-in-law – Velma Harmatiuk of Red Rock and Polly Harmatiuk of Thunder Bay. According to Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.