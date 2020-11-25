November 18, 1959 – November 20, 2020
Mrs. JoAnne Laveta Miller (nee Wilson), age 61 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital on Friday, November 20, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
JoAnne was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on November 18, 1959 and grew up in Thunder Bay. She finished high school in Rainy River, where she met her future husband, Alvin Miller. After graduation, JoAnne attended Lakehead University and then married Alvin in 1981. Together, they set up their home in Thunder Bay, where JoAnne worked and was a loyal union steward of the United Steel Workers of America for many years. She held numerous other retail positions over the years, including at Zellers, Greyhound and Perth's.
In 1990, JoAnne and Alvin welcomed their first born child, Evelyn. She revelled in being a Mom and was equally ecstatic when her family was completed with two more children, Warren in 1996 and Victoria in 2000. Jo or Jojo, as we fondly called her, loved holidays and school functions, always helping her children through dance, drama and singing recitals and performances. JoAnne loved to sew, garden, sing and travel, and even found time to graduate from CDI Business College with a diploma in Business Administration. Family was JoAnne's greatest passion and everything revolved around making a happy and loving home for her husband and children.
JoAnne is survived by her husband, Alvin; son Warren and daughter Victoria as well as her brother, Richard Hilsden (Wilson). Numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, extended family and friends, too numerous to mention, are also mourning her passing.
She was predeceased by her daughter Evelyn; parents Irving and Evelyn Wilson and sister Bette Wilson.
A private service for the late Mrs. JoAnne Miller will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Christ Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Brian Falkenholt. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the service will be by invite only. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, where JoAnne will be laid to rest beside her beloved daughter, Evelyn. For those friends not able to attend, a recording of the service will be uploaded to the funeral home website and will be available beginning on Monday.
As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the service.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of JoAnne to the Canadian Cancer Society
or St. Joseph's Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.Rest in peace JoAnne.
You are loved and will be deeply missed.
