After a long, hard battle with breast cancer, JoAnne Lisa Fox, lost her fight on Monday November 22, 2020. Born and raised in Thunder Bay she leaves behind her 3 sons Justin Fox (Lauren), Pierre Fox (Cheryl) and Jared Geesic (Heralda). Her grandchildren Taisha, Shaelyn, Quintin, Jo'Lenah, Troy, Anthony, Peanut, Jaralynn, Chazz, Brooke, Claudia, Carson and Hunter. Her mother Sylvia Fox, her brothers and sisters Stan, Roger, Kristy (Stacy).



She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews from her very large extended family.



She is predeceased by her father Marlon Fox, her sister Geraldine Fox, and baby grandson Elijah Fox.



JoAnne had a love for many things in life. She loved her family (especially her grandkids) and would often be the first to help when she could. Although she was in constant pain one of her favorite past times was hanging out with her grandchildren who called her “Akoom”. Her favorite show was “The Golden Girls” which would make her laugh when times were rough. She also took solace in all sorts of music form oldies to new hits, she was constantly listening to her favorite songs. JoAnne has met and retained many friendships from all walks of life and she will be greatly missed by all.



Although she was scared towards the end of her life, Joanne always made sure that her family, especially her sons and grandchildren felt loved. She wanted nothing more but her family to be happy.





