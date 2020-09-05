

January 17, 1978

– September 2, 2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Jodi Lynne Wright share her passing on September 2, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.She will be dearly missed by her parents Bill and Dorothy, sister Jennifer (Daniel), Boynton Beach, Florida; Aunts and Uncles Keith Helget, Diane Roberts, Robert and Carolyn Wright, Jack Wright, Peter &, Lahja Petrick, Cousins Steven (Bob), Jeremy (Dayna), and Justin (Kari) Roberts, Karen, Kenneth (Theresa), Kevin (Maggie) Wright, Tracy McFadden, Terrie (Danny) Levesque, Sandra and Christine Wright. In addition, she will be remembered by numerous special friends and co-workers. She was predeceased by grandparents Emerson and Florence Wright, Floyd and Lily Helget, Uncle Fred Wright, and Aunt Janet Wright. Jodi was born January 17, 1978 in Thunder Bay with a smile on her face ready for adventure, loving to be with people. After completing her education at Hammarskjold High School, she attended Sheridan and Confederation Colleges where she took courses preparing for a successful career at Youth Employment Services. Throughout her career Jodi took on many roles and responsibilities helping not only her clients but also her colleagues including representing them as a union steward. Jodi loved to spend her summers at the family cottage where she would waterski, sauna, and sit around the campfire. During the winter months she took pride in cooking her Grandma's soup. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always up for an adventure. Her fun-loving outgoing nature allowed her to try different things like traveling, swimming with dolphins, snorkeling in the Keys, and attending live concerts. Besides waking up early, there wasn't much that Jodi didn't like. Her kindness, generosity, and compassion radiated, as she was always wearing a smile and could brighten up even the darkest room. She had a magnetic personality, attracting others with her positivity and her ability to see good in all situations. Never hesitating to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, or an understanding heart; she was easily loved by so many. The family sincerely thanks the doctors, nurses and staff of the ICU and 3A for their compassionate care of Jodi. Words cannot express the appreciation to her many friends our extended family, who called, sent letters, videos, texts and flowers. Your Golden Girls Pact will have to take place in heaven! In lieu of flowers if friends so desire, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Kindness has no boundaries and acts are never wasted. So be kind to each other.. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private celebration of life will take place at a future date.