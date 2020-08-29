October 16, 1973

Mr. Jody Crane, age 46 years of Kaministiquia, passed away peacefully in St. Josephs Hospice on Thursday, August 27, 2020, after a long and hard fought illness.Jody was born on October 16, 1973 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Rhonda and Arthur Crane. He graduated from South Winnipeg Technical Centre, with diplomas in culinary and welding. Special thanks to his mentor from SWTC, Ray Rajotte. Jody's love of cooking brought him all over Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. It was in 2002, when he began a job as a chef in Pickle Lake, Ontario, that he would meet the love of his life, Jennifer. Jody saw the opportunity to change careers and became a miner, where he excelled further. He received his mine rescue training and became active Dräger man. Jody and Jennifer were married in 2009 and had two wonderful boys together, Tanner and Taylor. As a family, they enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and a general love of the outdoors. Jody's family was his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Jody is survived by his wife Jennifer (nee Pickett); sons Tanner and Taylor; parents Arthur and Rhonda Crane as well as his sister Sarah Phillips (nee Crane). Numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many other extended relatives also survive.A Visitation to honour Jody's life will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Jody to a Trust Fund for his two boys (payable to Jennifer Crane – Bank of Montreal Savings Account #04838093376) would be greatly appreciated.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.