It is with heavy hearts our family announce the passing of Mr. Joe Klanac on May 19, 2020. Born on August 23, 1929 in Fort William, ON, Joe grew up in Thunder Bay. He attended local schools and after graduating from Fort William Collegiate began a 36-year career with the Canadian Pacific Railroad, retiring from sales and marketing in October 1986. In 1953 Joe married the love of his life, Caroline Olive Bock, in Fort William; they spent the next 67 years together in Thunder Bay. Joe's main focus was his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In his retirement years he cherished morning coffee with his friends, family get togethers in Thunder Bay, trips to southern Ontario and their annual treks to Atlanta during the winter months. Joe is survived by his wife Olive, his children, Diane Salatino (Marc) Atlanta, GA, Bob of London, ON, and Linda Fleming (Jim) of Mississauga, ON. Eight grandchildren Laura Salatino, Jennifer Schippert (John), Jeffrey Salatino (Kylee), Kimberly, Andy, Christine Fleming, Madeleine and Will Klanac. 4 great grandchildren, Mason and Reese Schippert, Wyatt and Sloane Salatino. One sister Agnes Gibb of Thunder Bay. Numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends in Thunder Bay and throughout Canada and the U.S. are also survived. Joe was predeceased by his parents John and Mary Klanac, sisters Shirley DeGiacomo, Lucy Susak and Doreen Thornes. An immense thank you to our family and friends for the support you provided to Joe. We would like to express our extreme gratitude to the staff at Chartwell Isabella, Hogarth Riverview Manor and Thunder Bay Regional Hospital for their care and support. We will especially cherish the support he received at Chartwell Isabella during his years there and what the staff meant to him. A heartfelt thank you.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Renal Clinic c/o The Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Foundation would be appreciated. As per Joe's wishes and given the current pandemic restrictions, no memorial service is planned.

Joe Klanac will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





